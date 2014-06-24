51 Wall Streeters Who Are Ridiculously Cut

Dmitry Gudkov Barclays Mark Rubin claimed the ‘Best Athlete’ title for the third consecutive year.

The strongest and fastest people on Wall Street faced off this weekend to determine who is the best athlete.

Wall Streeters ranging in ages 22 to 62 participated in the annual RBC Decathlon at DaSilva Memorial Stadium at St. Johns University in Queens on Sunday.

In a span of four hours, the athletes completed a 400 meter run, football throw, pull ups, 40 yard dash, dips, 500 meter row, vertical jump, 20 yard shuttle, bench press and an 800 meter run.

The annual event raised $US1.4 million for pediatric cancer research and treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Mark Rubin, who works in fixed income sales at Barclays, captured the “Wall Street’s Best Athlete” title for the third consecutive year. Rubin was a former Penn State safety who had a brief stint in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams.

If you missed the competition, we’ve included photo highlights in the slides that follow. A big thank you to Dmitry Gudkov and Kevin McCarthy who were both kind enough to share their photos.

