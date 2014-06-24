51 Wall Streeters Who Are Ridiculously Cut

The strongest and fastest people on Wall Street faced off this weekend to determine who is the best athlete.
Wall Streeters ranging in ages 22 to 62 participated in the annual RBC Decathlon at DaSilva Memorial Stadium at St. Johns University in Queens on Sunday.
In a span of four hours, the athletes completed a 400 meter run, football throw, pull ups, 40 yard dash, dips, 500 meter row, vertical jump, 20 yard shuttle, bench press and an 800 meter run.
The annual event raised $US1.4 million for pediatric cancer research and treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.
Mark Rubin, who works in fixed income sales at Barclays, captured the “Wall Street’s Best Athlete” title for the third consecutive year. Rubin was a former Penn State safety who had a brief stint in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams.
If you missed the competition, we’ve included photo highlights in the slides that follow. A big thank you to Dmitry Gudkov and Kevin McCarthy who were both kind enough to share their photos.
JPMorgan analyst Jonathan Mason finished the 40 yard dash in 4.7. He played varsity football for Harvard.
RBC Capital Markets Bobby Grubert, the head of U.S. Equities Trading, did really well during the running events. He finished the 400 meter in 1:01:72 and the 40 yard dash in 5.2.
Morgan Stanley analyst Tom McCarthy, a former Yale football captain, finished the 40 yard dash in 4.78.
John Osbon and his son Max train and compete together in the decathlon. Max finished second in the executive division.
Morgan Stanley trader Ted Finan did 29 pull-ups during the competition. We caught him doing some more afterwards.
JPMorgan Chase associate Michael Bennett, 27, uses chalk on his hands before the bench press event. He was able to crank out 25 reps.
Greyson Clymer, an analyst at Point72 Asset Management (formerly SAC Capital), did 23 reps on the bench.
Former Duke football defensive end Phillip Alexander did 42 reps on the bench press for the JPMorgan Chase team.
Friends/ former Yale football players Jacob Stoller (Barclays) and Tom McCarthy (Morgan Stanley) watch the bench press event.
Former Harvard football captain Collin Zych, who now works at Cogent Partners in Texas, did 26 reps.
Stephanie Setyadi of Ares Asset Management finished the 400 meter run in 01:04.12 and the 800 meter in 02:46.90.
Nicholas Barone from Citi crosses the finish line of the 400 meter. His time was 00:55.12 for the event.
JPMorgan Chase associate/ NCAA Track & Field All-American Jason Price dominated the running events. He finished the 400 meter run in 00:49.41 and the 800 meter run in 02:03.52.
Goldman Sachs vice president Andrew Hogue always crushes the running events. He finished the 400 meter in 00:53.51 and the 800 meter in 02:27.61.
Ian Creighton (Jefferies, senior VP) and Rob DeAngelo (Neuberger Berman) listen to directions before the start of the 800 meter race.
Evelyn Konrad of Standard & Poor's, Jennifer Lidel of TradeLink Securities and Stephanie Setyadi of Ares Management.
Barclays' Mark Rubin took home 'Wall Street's Best Athlete' for the third year in a row. Jason Li finished second and Collin Zych came in third.
