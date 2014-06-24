51 Wall Streeters Who Are Ridiculously Cut

The strongest and fastest people on Wall Street faced off this weekend to determine who is the best athlete.

Wall Streeters ranging in ages 22 to 62 participated in the annual RBC Decathlon at DaSilva Memorial Stadium at St. Johns University in Queens on Sunday.

In a span of four hours, the athletes completed a 400 meter run, football throw, pull ups, 40 yard dash, dips, 500 meter row, vertical jump, 20 yard shuttle, bench press and an 800 meter run.

The annual event raised $US1.4 million for pediatric cancer research and treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Mark Rubin, who works in fixed income sales at Barclays, captured the “Wall Street’s Best Athlete” title for the third consecutive year. Rubin was a former Penn State safety who had a brief stint in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams.

If you missed the competition, we’ve included photo highlights in the slides that follow. A big thank you to Dmitry Gudkov and Kevin McCarthy who were both kind enough to share their photos.

Kamunting Street Capital LLC trader Matthew Cook ran a 5.31 for the 40 yard dash.

Barclays analyst Jacob Stoller got a 4.96 during his 40 yard dash.

Jared Sholly of RBS ran his 40 in 4.85.

Jefferies associate Tyler Moni looks determined, too.

JPMorgan analyst Jonathan Mason finished the 40 yard dash in 4.7. He played varsity football for Harvard.

Collin Zych had a strong start for his 40. He finished in 4.4!

RBC Capital Markets Bobby Grubert, the head of U.S. Equities Trading, did really well during the running events. He finished the 400 meter in 1:01:72 and the 40 yard dash in 5.2.

Morgan Stanley analyst Tom McCarthy, a former Yale football captain, finished the 40 yard dash in 4.78.

UBS director Robert Befumo warmed up with some strides before his race.

B. Riley trader Emeric Twomey did 35 dips.

ETF fund manager John Osbon, who runs Boston-based Osbon Capital, did 7 reps on the pull-ups.

Max Osbon of Osbon Capital did 19 pull-ups.

John Osbon and his son Max train and compete together in the decathlon. Max finished second in the executive division.

Morgan Stanley trader Ted Finan did 29 pull-ups during the competition. We caught him doing some more afterwards.

Barclays' Mark Rubin, a former NFL football player, finished the 500 meter rowing event in 1:21.50.

RBC managing director Heather Ehrenkranz did the 500 meter row in 01:46.05.

Neuberger Berman regional director Rob DeAngelo jumped 32 inches for the vertical jump event.

JPMorgan Chase associate Michael Bennett, 27, uses chalk on his hands before the bench press event. He was able to crank out 25 reps.

Greyson Clymer, an analyst at Point72 Asset Management (formerly SAC Capital), did 23 reps on the bench.

Jefferies associate Randy Giveans did 24 reps on the bench.

Former Duke football defensive end Phillip Alexander did 42 reps on the bench press for the JPMorgan Chase team.

Friends/ former Yale football players Jacob Stoller (Barclays) and Tom McCarthy (Morgan Stanley) watch the bench press event.

Former Harvard football captain Collin Zych, who now works at Cogent Partners in Texas, did 26 reps.

Fortress Investment Group analyst Amin Gillespie did 26 on the bench.

Jay Li, an analyst at Trafelet Brokaw & Co., did 35 reps on the bench press.

RBC vice president Stephen Raquet stretched before the 800 meter run.

Greyson Clymers of Point72 Asset Management also stretched out before the 800 meter run.

Wall Street is known for its shoes apparently both inside and outside of the office.

Andrew Geenen from Citi and Francis Nassau from Highbridge at the start of the 400 meter race.

Goldman Sachs analyst Naeem Muhammed taking off for the 400 meter.

Stephanie Setyadi of Ares Asset Management finished the 400 meter run in 01:04.12 and the 800 meter in 02:46.90.

Nicholas Barone from Citi crosses the finish line of the 400 meter. His time was 00:55.12 for the event.

JPMorgan Chase associate/ NCAA Track & Field All-American Jason Price dominated the running events. He finished the 400 meter run in 00:49.41 and the 800 meter run in 02:03.52.

Rubin takes off for the 400 meter run.

Barclays' Mark Rubin looks focused ahead of the 800 meter event.

Cogent Partners' Collin Zych shows a lot of determination during the 800 meter.

Goldman Sachs vice president Andrew Hogue always crushes the running events. He finished the 400 meter in 00:53.51 and the 800 meter in 02:27.61.

Friends/ former Ivy League football players Jacob Stoller (Barclays) and Jared Sholly (RBS).

UBS trader Chris Dooley cheers on his friends.

Chris Owens of Citi finishes the 800 meter run.

Ian Creighton (Jefferies, senior VP) and Rob DeAngelo (Neuberger Berman) listen to directions before the start of the 800 meter race.

Also, Patrick Burke of RBC Capital Markets has a badass tattoo.

This year, there were 21 women competing in the decathlon.

Courtney Wilson from RBC finishes the 800 meter race.

Evelyn Konrad of Standard & Poor's looks strong during the 800 meter run.

The ladies had some cool kicks, too.

Emiley Jellie (RBC) hugs her sister Marley (RBC).

Olympic decathletes Dan O'Brien and Dave Johnson competed.

JPMorgan's team of Philip Alexander, Jonathan Mason and Jason Price were the No. 1 corporate team.

Evelyn Konrad of Standard & Poor's, Jennifer Lidel of TradeLink Securities and Stephanie Setyadi of Ares Management.

Barclays' Mark Rubin took home 'Wall Street's Best Athlete' for the third year in a row. Jason Li finished second and Collin Zych came in third.

