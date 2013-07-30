35 Photos Of Ripped Wall Streeters

This weekend, some real alpha males competed in RBC Decathlon at Columbia University’s Wien Stadium for the title of “Wall Street’s Best Athlete.”
The popular annual charity event also featured the first-ever “Wall Street’s Best Female Athlete.”
Over a five hour time period, athletes participated in a 400 meter run, football throw, pull ups, 40 yard dash, dips, 500 meter row, vertical jump, 20 yard shuttle, bench press and 800 meter run.
The annual event raised more than $1.2 million, which goes to pediatric cancer research and treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer centre.
There were athletes in their early 20s and some who were over 50. The competition was definitely fierce.
In case you missed it, we have included photo highlights in the slides that follow. Also, a big thanks to Jeff Zelevansky, who was kind enough to share some of his photos with us.
John Osbon, who runs index-only investment boutique firm Osbon Capital Management, running the 400 meters.
Jay Li of Trafalete & Co. won the 400 meter run. Li won the strongest man part of the competition. He will get to appear on packaging of Health Warrior chia bar products.
Greg Strippe, a regional consultant for investment management firm Lord Abbett & Co., doing pull ups.
Gerald Donini, the Chief Operating Officer of Corporate and Investment Banking at Barclays, rowing. He was a shot put champion Brown University.
Former Harvard football captain Collin Zych rowing. After college, he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys. He now works at Cogent Partners.
Mark Rubin, a former Penn State safety who works in fixed income futures sales at Barclays, dominated the 500 meter row.
Mike Nagle, a muni bond trader at Morgan Stanley, and Salvatore Muzio, a corporate bond broker at BGC Partners.
Friends Mark Rubin, a former Penn State safety, and Tom McCarthy, a former defensive lineman for the Yale Bulldogs.
Jared Sholly of RBS and Jake Stoller, who works at Barclays. Stoller was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers after graduating from Yale.
His father John was cheering him on the whole time. Max, who competed last year, helped his father train for the event.
Andrew Hogue from Goldman Sachs was the fastest in the 800 meter run. Most competitors we talked to were dreading the 800.
The winners — (Left to right): Jay Li (2nd place), Mark Rubin (1st) and Collin Zych (3rd). Rubin won last year's event.
The Decathlon's co-founders Dave Maloney and Marc Hodulich. The event raised more than $1.2 million for the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer centre.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.