35 Photos Of Ripped Wall Streeters

Mark RubinFormer Penn State safety Mark Rubin, who works at Barclays

This weekend, some real alpha males competed in RBC Decathlon at Columbia University’s Wien Stadium for the title of “Wall Street’s Best Athlete.”

The popular annual charity event also featured the first-ever “Wall Street’s Best Female Athlete.” 

Over a five hour time period, athletes participated in a 400 meter run, football throw, pull ups, 40 yard dash, dips, 500 meter row, vertical jump, 20 yard shuttle, bench press and 800 meter run.

The annual event raised more than $1.2 million, which goes to pediatric cancer research and treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer centre. 

There were athletes in their early 20s and some who were over 50. The competition was definitely fierce.  

In case you missed it, we have included photo highlights in the slides that follow. Also, a big thanks to Jeff Zelevansky, who was kind enough to share some of his photos with us. 

James Incognito, a director in loan trading at BNP Paribas BNP Paribas, running the 400 meter race.

John Osbon, who runs index-only investment boutique firm Osbon Capital Management, running the 400 meters.

Brian Fleishhacker, an analyst in the corporate department at Cantor Fitzgerald, sprinting.

Jay Li of Trafalete & Co. won the 400 meter run. Li won the strongest man part of the competition. He will get to appear on packaging of Health Warrior chia bar products.

Greg Strippe, a regional consultant for investment management firm Lord Abbett & Co., doing pull ups.

Dan O'Brien, who won the Olympic gold medal in 1996 for the decathlon, throws the football.

Gerald Donini, the Chief Operating Officer of Corporate and Investment Banking at Barclays, rowing. He was a shot put champion Brown University.

Noah Rothman from RBC Capital Markets rowing.

There was a lot of camaraderie amongst the competitors.

Former Harvard football captain Collin Zych rowing. After college, he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys. He now works at Cogent Partners.

Mark Rubin, a former Penn State safety who works in fixed income futures sales at Barclays, dominated the 500 meter row.

Michael Bissmeyer, director in Short Term Sales at Royal Bank of Scotland, and his daughter.

Mike Nagle, a muni bond trader at Morgan Stanley, and Salvatore Muzio, a corporate bond broker at BGC Partners.

Goldman Sachs managing director William Shelton getting ready for the vertical jump.

Friends Mark Rubin, a former Penn State safety, and Tom McCarthy, a former defensive lineman for the Yale Bulldogs.

McCarthy jumping in the vertical jump. The former Yale Bulldog player won the football throw.

Rubin won the vertical jump event.

Jay Li getting stretched out in the Equinox tent

Rubin running in the 20 yard shuttle run.

Morgan Stanley muni bond trader Mike Nagle doing the shuttle run.

Private equity giant KKR's Ryan Carlson, Sean Nelson and Ralph DeBernardo.

Jared Sholly of RBS and Jake Stoller, who works at Barclays. Stoller was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers after graduating from Yale.

Max Osbon benching 175 lbs.

His father John was cheering him on the whole time. Max, who competed last year, helped his father train for the event.

Stephen Hardin from Raymond James bench pressing.

Vito Sperduto, the head of U.S. Mergers & Acquisitions at RBC Capital Markets, benching 175 lbs.

Robert Befumo, a director at UBS investment bank, stretching before the 800 meter run.

Andrew Hogue from Goldman Sachs was the fastest in the 800 meter run. Most competitors we talked to were dreading the 800.

Lululemon girls were cheering on the runners.

Most of the guys in the final heat of the 800 took their shirts off.

Emeric Twomey, vice president in Equity Sales Trader at ITG, running the 800 meter race.

These are the trophies they compete for.

The winners — (Left to right): Jay Li (2nd place), Mark Rubin (1st) and Collin Zych (3rd). Rubin won last year's event.

Evelyn Konrad from Standard & Poor's won the women's division.

The Decathlon's co-founders Dave Maloney and Marc Hodulich. The event raised more than $1.2 million for the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer centre.

