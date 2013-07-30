35 Photos Of Ripped Wall Streeters

Former Penn State safety Mark Rubin, who works at Barclays

This weekend, some real alpha males competed in RBC Decathlon at Columbia University’s Wien Stadium for the title of “Wall Street’s Best Athlete.”



The popular annual charity event also featured the first-ever “Wall Street’s Best Female Athlete.”

Over a five hour time period, athletes participated in a 400 meter run, football throw, pull ups, 40 yard dash, dips, 500 meter row, vertical jump, 20 yard shuttle, bench press and 800 meter run.

The annual event raised more than $1.2 million, which goes to pediatric cancer research and treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer centre.

There were athletes in their early 20s and some who were over 50. The competition was definitely fierce.

In case you missed it, we have included photo highlights in the slides that follow. Also, a big thanks to Jeff Zelevansky, who was kind enough to share some of his photos with us.

