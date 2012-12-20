The Next iPad Mini With A Better Screen Might Launch Sooner Than You Think

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Apple is reportedly moving up production of its sequel to the iPad Mini, according to RBC Capital Markets analyst Doug Freedman.In a research note, Freedman says Apple is gathering parts from companies like Texas Instruments for the new iPad Mini. Freedman is visiting China, and his report is based on talks he had with sources in Apple’s supply chain.



He’s not the only analyst who thinks a new iPad Mini will launch soon. Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster says Apple will release an iPad Mini with a high-resolution Retina display in the first half of 2013.

And DigiTimes, which despite what some tech pundits say has a pretty good record with this kind of stuff, says the Retina display iPad Mini is coming soon.

Even though Apple typically sticks to annual releases for its big-name products, the consensus now seems to be that the company will push up its schedule to remain competitive. For example, Apple released its fourth-generation big iPad just seven months after the third-generation model launched.

