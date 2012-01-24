RBC Capital Markets Would Like Prospective Interns To Note This Key Fact About The Firm

Photo: AP Images

It hasn’t been a pretty year for Wall Street, with over 200,000 layoffs, nearly every firm slashing bonuses and incessant worries about the stability of banks amid the Eurozone crisis.But, good news—investment banks are still recruiting and they want to attract the eager young minds of tomorrow.



In addition, they would like to remind the eager young minds of tomorrow of their credit rating.

From a recent RBC Capital Markets recruiting event description:

RBC Capital Markets is looking for Analysts to join their summer internship program. They offer opportunities within Global Markets, Global Investment Banking and Municipal Finance. The schedule will include a keynote speaker, followed by organised networking.

RBC is one of the most stable financial institutions in the world, with a Moody’s Aa1 rating and Standard & Poor’s AA- rating. By market capitalisation, it is among the 20 largest banks globally and the 5th largest in North America.

RBC prides itself on managing for success. Come learn about the team environment, flat organisation, tremendous growth, and limitless opportunities at the firm.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.