These 10 Stocks Will 'Bullet-Proof' Your Portfolio

“Anti-Fragility” is the title of Myles Zyblock’s latest U.S. Equity Strategy Weekly Report.



Zyblock, the Chief Institutional Strategist at RBC, prepared this report for clients who have been asking for ways to help “bullet-proof” their portfolios.

He offers to basic pieces of advice: 1) diversify your portfolio and 2) add stocks that offer low beta and low earnings growth variance.

“The downside protection from this strategy sounds obvious, but what might not be as obvious is that these relatively low-risk equity portfolios also generate substantial outperformance over time,” writes Zyblock.

The report included 10 stocks that deliver on these demands.

Automatic Data Processing Symbol: ADP Price Target: 61.00 Summary: ADP is involved in business outsourcing solutions, including payroll processing. ADP is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey and was founded in 1949. Source: RBC Cameron International Corp Symbol: CAM Price Target: 70.00 Summary: Cameron International Corp provides flow equipment products such as drilling and protection systems for direct flows of oil and gas wells. CAM is based in Houston, Texas and was founded in 1833. Source: RBC EMC Corp Symbol: EMC Price Target: 32.00 Summary: EMC develops and supports virtual infrastructure technologies and solutions. EMC Corp is based out of Hopkinton, Massachusetts and was founded in 1979. Source: RBC Fastenal Co Symbol: FAST Price Target: -- Summary: Fastenal is a wholesaler and retailer of industrial and construction supplies. Fastenal Co is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota and was founded in 1967. Source: RBC FMC Technologies Inc Symbol: FTI Price Target: 56.00 Summary: FMC Technologies provides technology solutions for the energy industry worldwide. The company is based in Houston, Texas and was founded in 2000. Source: RBC McCormick & Co Symbol: MKC Price Target: -- Summary: McCormick & Co manufactures and distributes flavour products and other specialty food products. The company is headquartered in Sparks, Maryland and was founded in 1889. Source: RBC Oracle Corp Symbol: ORCL Price Target: 33.00 Summary: Oracle is an enterprise software company that develops, distributes, and services database software, application software, and hardware systems. Oracle was founded in 1977 and is based out of Redwood City, California. Source: RBC Praxair Inc Symbol: PX Price Target: -- Summary: Praxair produces and sells atmospheric and process gases. The company is based out of Danbury, Connecticut and was founded in 1907. Source: RBC TJX Companies Symbol: TJX Price Target: 44.00 Summary: TJX operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. TJX is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts and was founded in 1956. Source: RBC Wisconsin Energy Corp Symbol: WEC Price Target: -- Summary: WEC distributes and sells electric energy and steam. The company is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was founded in 1981. Source: RBC

