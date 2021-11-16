RBA Governor Philip Lowe is untroubled by inflation pressures, and insists an interest rate jump before 2024 is ‘unlikely’

Peter Parks / AFP / Getty Images

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe says Australia has been largely unscathed by global inflationary pressures, thanks to slowly rising energy prices and gradual wage increases.

He categorically ruled out rising interest rates in 2022, which the market has predicted.

Beyond 2022, he said it is unlikely Australia will see a rate rise at all before 2024.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is playing patient as it eyes one of the most uncertain inflation outlooks since 2014, saying that the economy and inflation would have to play out “very differently” from its simple scenario to raise interest rates before 2024.

Speaking to a meeting of the Australian Business Economists on Tuesday, RBA Governor Philip Lowe remained unbothered by the price pressures being felt by other major world economies.

Lowe said the Australian economy had two key differentiators. The first is that energy prices in Australia aren’t rising as fast as they are overseas, and the second is the nation’s labour market, which has yet to see a broad-based lift in wages growth.

Wage growth for the June quarter in Australia was just 1.7%, with the latest wage growth figures set to be revealed on Wednesday. The RBA is hoping that those figures show growth at a rate closer to 3% to maintain its inflation target.

Lowe said a rise in multi-year enterprise agreements and the annual minimum wage decision has created a “degree of inertia” into aggregate wage outcomes, which will see wage growth in Australia lift only gradually.

It would take a rapid spike in either wage growth or inflation for the RBA to even consider lifting rates before 2024, as has become a familiar refrain for the central bank, even as the market has started to price in rate rises as early as the middle of next year.

“The latest data and forecasts do not warrant an increase in the cash rate in 2022. The economy and inflation would have to turn out very differently from our central scenario for the board to consider an increase in interest rates next year,” Lowe said.

“It is likely to take time to meet the conditions we have set for an increase in the cash rate and the board is prepared to be patient.

“It is still plausible that the first increase in the cash rate will not be before 2024.”

The market, though, is convinced the bank will backflip. After inflation figures released in late October delivered stronger-than-expected results at 2.1%, some banks started to price in interest rate rises from as early as next April, while each of the big four banks expect it will come in mid-2023.

A survey of leading global economists found that the median expectation was for the RBA to issue a 15-point rise through the first six months of 2023.

Reacting to Lowe’s speech on Tuesday, some economists said it was just more of the same from the RBA, who have been endlessly “dovish”, stalling on rate rises until at least 2024.

Pretty much more of the same from RBA Governor today on inflation and interest rates. Very benign view of Australian inflation underpins the dovish projection for no rate hike before 2024. He does note that a faster rise in inflation could cause an earlier rate hike. — Warren Hogan (@_warrenhogan) November 16, 2021

Gareth Aird, the head of Australian Economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said the RBA has sounded as “dovish as is credibly possible” on the inflation outlook at every given chance.

“For some time, we have questioned the RBA’s dovish stance on inflation given the extraordinary stimulus that has been injected into the economy and our expectation for very strong GDP and labour market outcomes next year,” Aird said.

“Of course it may turn out to be the case that we are wrong and we will be forced to eat a large slice of humble pie.”

Aird said he and his team don’t think the RBA’s forecast for underlying inflation, which is 2.25% until mid-2023, indicates “gradual inflation”. He said it would be more realistic to suggest that inflation could rise as high as 2.5% by the middle of next year.

The words of Lowe’s critics left him feeling hard done by. He responded to a question at the Australian Business Economists saying that he actually feels quite optimistic about the Australian economy’s COVID-19 rebound.

“I’m expecting the unemployment rate to get to 4% in two years’ time, I’m expecting the economy to grow by 5% next year and 2.5% the following year, and I’m expecting inflation to be in the 2’s and that’s a very good set of economic outcomes and I remain incredibly optimistic about the medium-term prospects for this country,” Lowe said.

“But I do recognise that price pressures are quite weak to talk about kind of being dovish and negative, it’s really a kind of realism about the price pressures in the country and we’re going to keep interest rates where they are until we’re very confident that inflation’s going to be around 2.5%, stay there, and get back to full employment,” he said.

“So my characterisation is a bit different.”

Lowe, however, did say that there are “other possibilities” which could prompt an earlier rate hike.

It’s possible that the global inflation shock persists — which today prompted a chorus of calls from the market to the US Federal Reserve to hit the brakes on asset purchases — and rebalancing consumption habits jolted by the pandemic don’t ease inflationary pressures.

He said that Australia also has “very little historical experience” of knowing how the labour market will work with an employment rate of 4%.

“It is therefore possible that faster than expected progress continues to be made towards achieving the inflation target,” Lowe said.

“If so, there would be a case to lift the cash rate before 2024. It is also possible that progress will be slower than expected, which would result in the cash rate staying at current levels for longer.”

The RBA Governor was otherwise unperturbed by rising underlying inflation, at 2.1%, which he suggested Australia was making “better-than-expected progress” on, and was “welcome news”.

“It’s important to remember that at 2.1%, underlying inflation is only just above the bottom of the 2- to 3% target band and remains lower than the average for the past three decades,” he said.