The RBA has directed the Australian government to spend its way out of the crisis, but warns there's no 'free lunch' in printing money

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has given the Morrison government the green light to increase debt levels and lock in a budget deficit this Thursday of more than $200 billion to support the economy during its recovery from the virus crisis.

But the governor rejected the idea the central bank should directly fund government spending by printing money.

Dr Lowe said the government’s $20.4 billion extension of the JobKeeper and JobSeeker scheme, worth about 1 per cent of GDP over the next six months, was welcome and that a continuation of the support now was essential to keep spending and debt more manageable into the future.

“The biggest policy mistake to make at the moment would be to withdraw support too early,” Dr Lowe said.

“The government can play an important role here by using its balance sheet to smooth things out and reduce the severity of the downturn. In doing so, it helps not only in the present but in the future as well,” Dr Lowe said in a speech delivered from his Sydney office.

Reducing the cliff

The S&P/ASX 200 Index rallied 154.7 points, or 2.6 per cent, to 6156, its highest level since March 6 on news of the government’s JobKeeper extension. It is now 14 per cent off its record level, while the Australian dollar jumped 0.5 per cent to US70.49c, the highest it has been since July last year.

UBS analysts said the JobKeeper and JobSeeker support reduced the so-called fiscal cliff in December, when government assistance stops, to $84 billion or 17 per cent of quarterly GDP, down from about $100 billion.

Economists raised their deficit predictions for this financial year to between $170 billion and $240 billion.

Westpac’s Bill Evans said the government would likely have a $240 billion deficit this financial year inclusive of another $30 billion worth of announcements by the October Budget. UBS forecast a $213 billion deficit, while RBS Capital Markets $200 billion. Nomura estimates a $170 billion without any further budget slippage.

Dr Lowe said that with the lowest borrowing rates since Federation, good demand for Australian government bonds, and an overall gross debt to GDP at less than 50 per cent – “much lower than in many other countries” – the government was in a good position to keep borrowing and provide fiscal support for a sustainable economic recovery.

“For a country that has got used to low budget deficits and low levels of public debt, this is quite a change,” Dr Lowe said, after referring to the Morrison government’s JobSeeker and JobKeeper programs. “But it is a change that is entirely manageable and affordable, and it’s the right thing to do”.

He rejected the suggestion that the central bank directly fund this fiscal expansion. “I want to make it very clear that monetary financing of fiscal policy is not an option under consideration in Australia, nor does it need to be.”

RBA board meeting minutes published on Tuesday revealed the bank had considered policies such as negative interest rates, foreign exchange intervention, the purchase of private sector assets and direct government financing, but the central bank board rejected the need for these and questioned their effectiveness.

“All such options entail significant costs and involve very difficult trade-offs and, for some policies, there are legitimate questions about their effectiveness,” the minutes said.

No such thing as a free lunch

One of the key areas was direct financing of fiscal policy where the central bank prints money to buy government bonds, directly funding the government to spend such money on whatever it wants, whether its tax cuts or welfare.

“One idea for the use of the central bank’s balance sheet that I sometimes hear [is that] we should use it to create money to finance the government,” Dr Lowe said.

“This idea is seen as a way of avoiding financing constraints – it is seen as holding out the offer of a free lunch of sorts. The reality, though, is there is no free lunch. The tab always has to be paid, and it is paid out of taxes and government revenues in one form or another.”

Dr Lowe referenced Stanley Fischer, a former vice chairman of the US Federal Reserve, who has recently argued that central bank financing of government spending may be appropriate in some circumstances.

Dr Lowe pointed out that Dr Fischer’s proposal depends on central bank independence and not giving the federal government carte blanche over the amount of funding.

“The main safeguard proposed is that the amount of monetary financing and the conditions under which it is provided are determined solely by the independent central bank, not by the government,” he said.

“Many commentators have pointed out that there are likely to be very significant challenges in maintaining this type of safeguard over time.,”

Many of the suggestions have come from so-called modern monetary theorists who suggest the central bank can print money to fund government spending designed to lift employment before inflation bounces back.

Dr Lowe explained one of the ideas is that the central bank could just deposit money in every bank account in the country.

“This is sometimes known as ‘helicopter money’ because, before we had an electronic payments system the idea was that banknotes could simply be dropped by helicopter.”

Huge costs

Dr Lowe, who has seen the central bank’s balance sheet ramp up from $180 billion prior to the coronavirus pandemic to around $280 billion, said all such direct financing measures came with huge costs to either the bank or taxpayers.

“It certainly is possible for the central bank to change when and how the spending is paid for, but it is not possible to put aside the government’s budget constraint permanently.”

Dr Lowe explained that if the central bank bought government bonds, it would have to credit the government’s bank account held with the RBA and then pay interest on the government’s money held there, like any bank would.

The central bank would also receive interest on the government bond it holds or the government IOU.

“If instead the IOU was not interest-bearing and was not repaid, the central bank would start accumulating losses as the interest rate it paid on its deposit liabilities increased and there was no offsetting income,” he said.

“This would lead to a decline in dividends to the government and possibly a future recapitalisation of the central bank. Both have to be funded through tax revenue.”

Dr Lowe raised another way of writing off the cost of the RBA’s direct government financing.

“Another possibility would be to increase the general level of interest rates to deal with inflation, but to maintain the low interest rate on deposit balances held at the central bank.”

“This approach would limit losses at the central bank even if the IOU was not interest-bearing. But it would effectively amount to a tax on the banking system, as it is the banks that would hold these low-interest balances once the government has spent the money. In this case, it is this tax that would help finance the extra spending.

“The message here is that somebody always pays.”

