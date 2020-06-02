The RBA appears to be out of moves as it nudges the Australian government to do more

The RBA looks to be on hold as it runs out of moves. (Anton NovoderezhkinTASS via Getty Images)

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep the official interest rate on hold at 0.25% on Tuesday.

Having basically ruled out cutting into negative territory and with a large economic contraction still coming, it has little choice but to encourage fiscal stimulus instead.

Having used a Senate committee appearance last week to warn of a “critical point” coming in September, Lowe is expected to continue urging the federal government to keep the stimulus tap running.

As the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meets again on Tuesday, its decision-making looks to be becoming a lot simpler.

Insisting negative interest rates are “extraordinarily unlikely”, and with no economic improvement forthcoming, the RBA board is widely expected to remain on hold, with the official interest at 0.25%.

“Given such an outlook and the damage that lock-downs are doing to the economy’s potential growth rate, we look for a low rate regime to persist for many years,” Janus Henderson investment strategist Frank Ulenbruch said.

Ulenbruh’s view is largely the consensus view of economists, many of whom expect it’ll be some time before the economy begins truly growing again, and two or three years before the central bank will even consider raising rates, with the worst not yet behind us.

“We expect a large fall in output in quarter two of around 8.5% followed by a return to growth in quarter three and a more substantial rebound in activity in quarter four. We think it is unlikely that the level of activity will fully recover to pre-COVID levels before mid-2022,” NAB economists wrote on Monday.

“With GDP data relatively lagged, more timely indicators already suggest Australia has entered a downturn of unprecedented speed and magnitude, seen most clearly in the labour market. We expect that the unemployment rate will rise to over 10% by year’s end and then partially recover in 2021, remaining above 7% reflecting the delayed recovery in the level of activity.”

According to a Finder survey of 34 economists, 85% said a global recovery would not occur until at least 2022. In a separate finding, nearly half of those asked said the hospitality sector wouldn’t be at full operation – without social distancing restrictions – until next year at the earliest.

While the RBA will want to continue presenting a calm face on the economic downturn, Governor Philip Lowe will remain cautious in the face of a rising dollar.

“No change in monetary policy is expected but the Australian dollar faces upside risk if the RBA reiterates that the Australian economy is faring slightly better than the Bank’s central scenario,” CBA senior currency strategist Elias Haddad said in a research note.

Rising to a four-month high this week, a stronger Australian dollar may only hurt the eventual recovery effort.

But the RBA – having cut rates and begun effective quantitative easing – has little left to do but make sure the government is pulling its weight.

“Right through to next year the economy is going to need support, from both monetary and fiscal policy… my main concern is that we don’t withdraw fiscal support too early,” Lowe told the Senate last week.

Instead expect more of the same when Lowe makes his statement on Tuesday, with the RBA likely to keep rates on hold, continue its bond-buying program, and urging the Australian government to do more to get the economy moving.

The RBA will make a statement at 2:30 pm AEST on Tuesday 2 June.

