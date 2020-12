AAP Image/Mick Tsikas Philip Lowe

The official cash rate remains frozen at 0.1%, the Reserve Bank of Australia has announced.

The RBA said that while Australia’s recovery is better than expected, the labour market is expected to worsen further still.

“Addressing the high rate of unemployment [is] an important national priority,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe said.

With the Reserve Bank (RBA) having all but confirmed interest rates are frozen until at least the end of 2023, there are few decisions left for it.

On Tuesday, the central bank reiterated this once more, holding the cash rate at 0.1% for the first of what will be many monthly meetings.

“In Australia, the economic recovery is under way and recent data have generally been better than expected. This is good news, but the recovery is still expected to be uneven and drawn out and it remains dependent on significant policy support,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe said.

Namely, Lowe means fiscal policy having passed the baton onto the federal government out of necessity. All that really changes between the first Tuesday is the economic landscape. Lowe’s review of the last 30 days? Mixed.

“On the one hand, infection rates have risen sharply in Europe and the United States and the recoveries in these economies have lost momentum. On the other hand, there has been positive news on the vaccine front, which should support the recovery of the global economy,” he said.

“Hours worked in most countries remain noticeably below pre-pandemic levels and inflation is low and below central bank targets.”

Closer to home, Australia’s recovery remains better than expected, with the RBA expecting 5% growth next year and 4% the one after. Before then, the labour market is expected to get worse before it gets much better.

“A further rise in the unemployment rate is still expected, as businesses restructure in response to the pandemic and more people rejoin the workforce. The unemployment rate is forecast to decline next year, but only slowly and still to be around 6 per cent at the end of 2022.”

“The Board views addressing the high rate of unemployment as an important national priority. Its policy decisions over recent months will help here.”

But exactly what policy decisions the RBA will make is unclear. Short of running rates into negative territory, it has few monetary tools left. It has extended a $200 billion funding extension to Australia’s banks, of which they’ve used less than half, and have bought around $130 billion in bonds.

Indeed economist Callam Pickering said it leaves the Board years away from achieving its goals, especially as it can do little to suppress the Australian dollar.

“The latest set of labour market figures were a clear bright spot for the Australian economy, with employment rising faster than expected. At 7%, the unemployment rate has also settled at a number that warrants an upgrade to the Reserve Bank’s forecasts in February next year,” Pickering said.

“[But] to be clear, Australia still has a long way to go on the path to recovery. And that recovery will be highly uneven. Jobs are returning but they aren’t necessarily the high-quality full-time jobs that were lost early in the crisis.”

In the meantime, the fact that record low interest rates are here to stay is expected to only add fuel to the current property growth cycle.

“Rising asset prices are a logical outcome of such low interest rates, and hopefully we see the wealth effect flowing through to other areas of the economy as households lift their spending,” CoreLogic head of research Tim Lawless said.

“No doubt regulators and policy makers will be watchful for excessive exuberance in the housing sector; higher household debt levels or a rise in riskier types of lending could trigger a regulatory response.”

