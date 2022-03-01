The RBA has kept interest rates on hold for a record 15th month, as it weighs the risks of the Ukraine conflict

The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept interest rates at a record low of 0.1%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept interest rates at a record low of 0.1% for a 15th straight month as it weighs the risks of the Ukraine conflict with its need to manage inflation and wage growth.

Following its monthly meeting the RBA said it will remain “patient” as it assesses emerging risks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its flow-on effect to energy and food prices.

The central bank slashed interest rates to 0.1% in November 2020 to ease the potential economic pain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past few months, as unemployment sunk to its lowest levels since the global financial crisis, the RBA has hinted it hopes to see unemployment reach an unprecedented 3% that could push real wages up before it raises the cash rate.

Unemployment plunged to an historic low of 4.2% in December 2021.

Economists expect wages to start rising at the fastest pace in years, though it may take time for pay packages to start increasing.

Overall wages growth in Australia saw a 0.6% lift through the September quarter, while year-on-year wage growth swelled to 2.2%.

However this is still short of the 3% growth or more the RBA is looking to meet to lift interest rates.

While food and energy prices have recently risen in Australia — and threaten to increase further due to the Ukraine conflict — inflation in Australia has remained comparatively low compared with spiralling costs in the US, UK and across Europe.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said on Tuesday it was “too early to conclude” whether inflation was sustainably within the RBA’s 2-3% target.

“The war in Ukraine is a major new source of uncertainty,” Lowe said. “Inflation in parts of the world has increased sharply due to large increases in energy prices and disruptions to supply chains at a time of strong demand.”

Lowe said earlier this year the central bank saw a score of factors that could hold it back from a rate rise this year.

On February 11 he said that another “couple” of quarterly inflation reports “would be good to see” to convince the RBA that inflation was sustainably in the 2% to 3% target band.

Lowe also suggested August 2022 would now be the most plausible earliest point the central bank could lift the 0.1% cash rate, and that wage growth must lift to about 3%.

Today Lowe cited weak wage growth in support of its projection inflation was unlikely to return sustainably to target for some time, removing some pressure from Australia’s central bank to begin hiking rates.

While wages increased by 0.7% in the December quarter of 2021, so did inflation, which outpaced wage growth.

“Wages growth remains modest and it is likely to be some time yet before growth in labor costs is at a rate consistent with inflation being sustainably at target,” the governor said in today’s statement.

The update also follows signs the frothy Australian property market may not need the central bank for a correction to its meteoric price growth, with new data suggesting the country’s biggest cities are facing a dramatic slowdown.

Sydney and Melbourne both recorded no house price growth in February as mortgage rates started to rise.

Tim Lawless, research director at CoreLogic, said housing market growth began winding down in April 2021 as fixed-term mortgage rates began to increase and fiscal support was ending.

“With rising global uncertainty and the potential for weaker consumer sentiment amidst tighter monetary policy settings, the downside risk for housing markets has become more pronounced in recent months,” Lawless said.