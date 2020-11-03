The RBA will cut interest rates further and double down on quantitative easing today, economists say

AAP RBA Governor Philip Lowe

The RBA is widely expected to cut the official interest on Tuesday from 0.25% to 0.1%.

Economists suspect the move could be accompanied by a bigger foray into quantitative easing (QE) as well.

The expectation comes as Victoria remerges from lockdown and the RBA calls a third quarter of positive growth.

On Melbourne Cup Day, the Reserve Bank (RBA) looks eager to burst out of the gates.

Meeting on Tuesday, the RBA Board is widely expected to slash the official cash rate from 0.25% to what would be another historic low of 0.10%.

“While the Reserve Bank held off moving in October to allow fiscal policy to take centre stage, we see a slightly better than expected inflation outcome — the RBA calling a positive quarter of growth in Q3 and the opening up of the Victorian economy — as no barrier to a November easing,” Janus Henderson investment strategist Frank Uhlenbruch said.

“Easing is most likely to take the form of a cut in the cash rate, three-year government bond yield target and TFF rate by 15 basis points from 0.25% to 0.10%. Negative rates remain highly unlikely.”

It’s a popular view. Around two in three economists are forecasting the move, according to a Finder survey of more than 40.

“The RBA’s own forecasts show that it will not achieve its employment and inflation objectives over the next two years and so further easing is required to help address this,” AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver said.

Many point to a change in messaging from the central bank as a sign of imminent easing. However, it’s unclear exactly how much of an impact the move lower will cause, with some suggesting it would be for political purposes rather than economic ones.

“The RBA are reluctant to move to negative rates [but] could drop to 0.1% this month as this is already an effective market rate,” ANU public policy professor and former leader of the Liberal Party John Hewson said. “No doubt [there is] political pressure to do so.”

It may do little to encourage lenders to cut rates for borrowers while putting increased pressure on banks to cut savings rates. Not that they’ve needed an excuse. Canstar analysis shows 50 Australian banks have cut since September by an average of nearly 0.20%. That’s despite no moves from the RBA since March.

Perhaps more significant than the cash rate amongst economist predictions is that there is renewed expectations that the RBA is going to unleash an expanded form of quantitative easing (QE).

“Low inflation figures will tip the RBA’s decision to cut rates and we may also see additional quantitative easing over the coming months if progress towards the RBA’s 2-3% inflation target is viewed as too slow,” Rebecca Cassells, deputy director of Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre, said.

It could see the RBA begin purchases of longer-dated five to ten-year government bonds in a bid to expand the money supply even further, potentially driving asset prices higher.

Of course, none of this is guaranteed. RBA Governor Philip Lowe has been content to play his game of ‘wait and see’ for the last six months, wishing to see how the lockdown impacted the economy and what the federal government’s strategy looked like.

Either way, Lowe and his board will choose what tools to harness at 2:30 pm.

