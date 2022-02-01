The RBA has left the cash rate on hold at 0.1%, defying global markets and an overheating housing price

The RBA has left the cash rate on hold at 0.1%, saying it's 'too early' to tell whether inflation is sustainably within its target band. Photo: Getty Images

The RBA has left the cash rate on hold for a fourteenth straight month.

The Board said it is “too early” to tell whether inflation is sustainably within its target band.

Even still, global markets continue to heap the pressure on, with some banks pricing in a rate hike as soon as March.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has pointed to the economy’s resilience in the face of Omicron and a recovering labour market as justification for standing firm on the cash rate for the fourteenth straight month, while bringing to an end its quantitative easing program.

After its monthly meeting on Tuesday, RBA Governor Philip Lowe announced the central bank will leave the cash rate on hold at 0.1%, even as inflation rates soar higher than expected.

The RBA’s first meeting back after the summer break also marked the end of the bank’s government bond-buying program — a quantitive easing strategy that has cost the RBA $337 billion in government debt since it was established at the outset of the pandemic — with final purchases set to come to a halt by February 10.

In a statement, Lowe said the Omicron outbreak’s impact on the economy is clear, but that it hasn’t inflicted enough damage to derail the nation’s COVID-19 recovery. He said the RBA’s central forecast for GDP growth has now shifted to around 4.25% over 2022 and 2023.

“The Australian economy remains resilient and spending is expected to pick up as case numbers trend lower,” Lowe said.

“This [GDP] outlook is supported by household and business balance sheets that are in generally good shape, an upswing in business investment, a large pipeline of construction work and supportive macroeconomic policy settings,” he said.

A dovish outlook from the RBA left some major banks looking overly ambitious on Tuesday, after economists flocked to call a rate rise in the face of mounting market pressure, runaway inflation rates, and a frothy housing market.

Westpac were among the most aggressive of them, predicting last week that rates would rise from today, thanks to a roaring return of the Australian economy framed by low unemployment and the surging cost of consumer goods.

Lowe and his colleagues acknowledged as much, but remain confident that the economy could squeeze more out of the unemployment rate still, deferring changes to its outlook to an appearance at the National Press Club slated for Wednesday this week, before releasing a full suite of forecasts on Friday.

“The labour market has recovered strongly, with the unemployment rate declining to 4.2% in December,” Lowe said.

“Hours worked are estimated to have declined significantly in January due to the Omicron outbreak, but high numbers of job vacancies suggest further gains in employment over the months ahead,” he said.

“The RBA’s central forecast is for the unemployment rate to fall to below 4% later in the year and to be around 3.75% at the end of 2023.”

Where the central bank emerges at odds with the rest of the market, however, is on the inflationary pressures faced by Australian consumers, which the RBA maintains could still be worse than the 3.5% driving petrol prices and building materials to new highs.

“The central forecast is for underlying inflation to increase further in coming quarters to around 3.25%, before declining to around 2.75 % over 2023 as the supply-side problems are resolved and consumption patterns normalise,” Lowe said.

“While inflation has picked up, it is too early to conclude that it is sustainably within the target band. There are uncertainties about how persistent the pick-up in inflation will be as supply-side problems are resolved,” he said.

The RBA until late last year stood firm in defence of a central scenario that wouldn’t see interest rates rise until at least 2024. From November, though, language surrounding an earlier lift started to soften, with Lowe refusing to rule out the arrival of one sooner.

As a result, Lowe has found himself in a tussle with financial markets, where a rate rise has been priced in as early as March. Consensus among economists at the big four banks, meanwhile, pegs a rise closer to August.

In the interim, though, lenders and borrowers appear content making the most of scrappy credit at record-low rates.

Home loans on the rise as borrowing power dips

Just hours before the RBA’s monthly meeting, the Australian Bureau of Statistics released new data on owner-occupier lending, which rose to new all-time highs in December last year.

The average loan size for the month cracked the $600,000 mark for the first time on record, up $6,000 on average from the month before.

But that borrowing power could soon evaporate. If interest rates rise in line with bank expectations, Australian homebuyers are set to lose out on tens of thousands of dollars.

With a 1.65% increase to the average variable rate home loan of 3.04%, in line with forecasts from Westpac, Canstar suggests single Australians earning the median income of $77,900 could see their borrowing power dip from $459,000 to $388,000 — a reduction of $71,000.

Couples could face a hard slog, too. Two people earning $130,000 between them could expect to lose $139,000 in borrowing power, cutting their maximum mortgage from $897,000 to $758,000.

If Westpac’s predictions come to fruition, the dream of home ownership will fade for buyers now facing median capital city housing prices of $1.06 million.

Such an interest hike would shock homeowners who bought near the peak of the current market, too.

A recent RateCity analysis showed those with a $500,000 mortgage could eventually pay an extra $427 a month if the projected rate hike is passed on in full.