RBA governor Glenn Stevens and Kate Ceberano are among the 500 Australians recognised in Queen’s Birthday honours

Olivia Chang
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Glenn Stevens, singer Kate Ceberano and philanthropist Roslyn Packer are among the 500 Australians recognised in the Queen’s Birthday 2016 Honours List.

Nearly 600 recipients, 379 men and 186 women, from police commissioners to sporting stars, radio hosts through to indigenous leaders were named on the prestigious list for their professional and community work.

13 Australians received the highest award, Companions in the Order of Australia, for “services to Australia or humanity at large”. This included Stevens for his “implementation of innovative monetary and economic policy and Roslyn Packer for her work in health care and social welfare groups.

New South Wales police commissioner Andrew Scipione received the Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO).

Those recognised for their contributions in the arts and media included Kate Ceberano who was the first woman to be inducted into the Australian Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2014 and television personality Amanda Keller who co-hosts WSFM’s Jonesy & Amanda breakfast show.

Sydney businessman, Dakota Capital chairman and arts philanthropist Danny Goldberg was recognised with an OAM for service to the visual arts, and to the community.

Here’s a look at some of the other Australians on the coveted list.

