RBA governor Glenn Stevens and Kate Ceberano are among the 500 Australians recognised in Queen’s Birthday honours

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Glenn Stevens, singer Kate Ceberano and philanthropist Roslyn Packer are among the 500 Australians recognised in the Queen’s Birthday 2016 Honours List.

Nearly 600 recipients, 379 men and 186 women, from police commissioners to sporting stars, radio hosts through to indigenous leaders were named on the prestigious list for their professional and community work.

13 Australians received the highest award, Companions in the Order of Australia, for “services to Australia or humanity at large”. This included Stevens for his “implementation of innovative monetary and economic policy and Roslyn Packer for her work in health care and social welfare groups.

New South Wales police commissioner Andrew Scipione received the Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO).

Those recognised for their contributions in the arts and media included Kate Ceberano who was the first woman to be inducted into the Australian Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2014 and television personality Amanda Keller who co-hosts WSFM’s Jonesy & Amanda breakfast show.

Sydney businessman, Dakota Capital chairman and arts philanthropist Danny Goldberg was recognised with an OAM for service to the visual arts, and to the community.

Here’s a look at some of the other Australians on the coveted list.

Prof. Denise Grocke – initiator of Music Therapy in Australia – awarded Order of Australia https://t.co/c3dZEXz5Rn pic.twitter.com/Q4Zwt6Wc5U — Melbourne University (@unimelb) June 13, 2016

Great to see Mike Coward given an Order of Australia. One of the finest sports writers this country has produced and a real gentleman. — Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) June 13, 2016

Congratulations to Governor Hieu Van Le on his Companion of the Order of Australia. Well deserved recognition. pic.twitter.com/8xEqylWA14 — SA Labor (@alpsa) June 12, 2016

We're very proud to announce Tim Schenken has been awarded with an Order of Australia Medal: https://t.co/lNBmn2UkG9 pic.twitter.com/rrVWX7QXnB — CAMS (@CAMSmotorsport) June 12, 2016

Congratulations to Her Excellency Kerry Sanderson for being awarded Companion of the Order of Australia! @GovHouseWA #queensbirthdayhonours — Legislative Council (@WALegCouncil) June 13, 2016

Congratulations to Prof Nalini Joshi @monsoon0 for being made an Officer of the Order of Australia for her work & leadership in #Mathematics — CoE for Maths Stats (@ACEMathStats) June 12, 2016

Congrats Kathleen Gregory AM! Awarded a member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the not-for-profit sector #housing — WACOSS (@WACOSS) June 12, 2016

