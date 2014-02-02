RBA Fails To Make Airlines Comply, Passengers Hit With Huge Credit Card Fees

Getty/ Joe Raedle

A year after the RBA introduced new rules to prevent major airlines from charging huge fees for using a credit card, Choice has found all but one has failed to comply.

The consumer watchdog says Qantas is the only airline to have drop its fees, while other either refuse to comment or deny having credit card fees.

“Tigerair doesn’t have credit card fees, we have a booking fee,” said one airline spokesperson.

Choice has said The RBA has only done half the job, failing consumers who continue to feel the credit card pinch.

“Now we have a rule with no-one to police it, no-one to enforce it,” a Choice spokesperson said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia did provide a comment on the situation.

