RBA Deputy Governor resigns to join Fortescue in a role he says will help address climate change

Deputy Reserve Bank Governor Guy Debelle (right) has resigned to join Fortescue. (Photo: Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

He’s joining Fortescue Future Industries as Chief Financial Officer.

“I have often spoken about the opportunities for business to help address climate change,” Debelle said.

Reserve Bank deputy governor Guy Debelle announced his resignation from Australia’s central bank on Thursday ahead of joining Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) as its chief financial officer.

In a statement issued by the RBA, Dr Debelle said he would leave the bank on March 16 ahead of joining Fortescue in June. He will also lead a new Sydney office being established by FFI.

“Climate change has a broad-ranging impact on Australia, both in terms of geography and in terms of Australian businesses and households,” he said.

“I have often spoken about the opportunities for business to help address climate change. This new position gives me the opportunity to make a significant contribution in this area.”

Dr Debelle’s exit will come as a shock to many given the long-time central banker was seen as being in the box seat to be become the next governor of the RBA as soon as 2023, and was only reappointed deputy last year.

The straight-talking Dr Debelle was a key architect of the extraordinary monetary policy responses to the COVID-19 economic crisis and the 2008 global financial crisis. He also broke new ground for the institution in 2019 by publicly warning of the economic dangers posed by climate change.

Going green

Fortescue chairman Andrew Forrest said his appointment to FII was an important step in delivering on its global green energy vision.

“Bringing in someone of Dr Debelle’s economic credibility goes to the heart of our vision for FFI,” Dr Forrest said. “Not only are we committed to arresting climate change, we are also committed to creating economic growth, increasing jobs and growing our business profitability.

“Dr Debelle with the leadership team, will drive the most optimal financial solutions for FFI’s vast technology and energy portfolio. This will be instrumental in Fortescue’s journey to become the best green hydrogen, energy and resources company in the world.”

Mr Forrest has a poached a number of star recruits to his various business and philanthropic arms. Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is the chairman of Fortescue Future Industries and former intelligence official and Australian diplomat Nick Warner was recruited as a special adviser.

Former South Australian premier Jay Weatherill is the CEO of an education initiative, Thrive by Five, that falls under the Forrest family’s charitable arm the Minderoo Foundation. Former NAB executive Andrew Hagger runs Minderoo and the family’s investment arm, Tattarang.

RBA governor Philip Lowe and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg thanked Dr Debelle for his 25 years of service and praised his contribution.

“He has made major contributions to monetary policy, to financial market operations and to the management of the bank,” Dr Lowe said. “Guy has been a great colleague and I wish him all the best in his new position.

A major contribution

Mr Frydenberg said he would announce a new deputy governor in due course. “I would like to thank Dr Debelle for his outstanding contribution to the RBA over nearly three decades including the last six years as Deputy Governor,” he said.

This article originally appeared on the Australian Financial Review.