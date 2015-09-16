RBA: China currency flexibility 'should be welcomed'

Photo by Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images

The decision by China’s central bank, the PBOC, to adopt a more market oriented exchange rate regime a little over a month ago certainly caught markets by surprise.

The sudden decision to allow a one-off depreciation in the renminbi, something that saw it weaken by around 4.5% against the US dollar, caused massive ructions across financial markets. The US dollar strengthened while commodities and stocks were hammered – it was a tumultuous time.

While the market focus on the daily gyrations in the USD/CNY have since dissipated – largely due to the exchange rate falling back to a narrow trading range between 6.35 to 6.39 in recent weeks, having surged as high as 6.4486 on August 12, the day after the PBOC announced the change to its daily “fixing” mechanism – concerns over future weakening in renminbi, and the huge drawdown in Chinese FX reserves used to support it amidst expectations for further large-scale weakness, continue to simmer in the back of investors’ minds.

How long can the PBOC continue to defend the renminbi to avoid a ramping up in capital flight from the country? What will happen after Chinese president Xi and US president Obama conclude face-to-face discussions next week? Are the Chinese only defending the renminbi temporarily to appease market and political concerns before this crucial meeting?

These are just some of the questions that continue to undermine confidence at present, particularly before the conclusion of this week’s highly anticipated rate decision in the US.

While some are concerned, not everyone shares this view, including RBA assistant governor Guy Debelle.

Addressing the Actuaries Institute ‘Banking on Change’ Seminar in Sydney earlier this morning, Debelle told the audience that the decision by Chinese authorities to move towards a more market-determined rate “should be welcomed”.

Debelle described the initial one-off devaluation of the renminbi as “not all that big in the general scheme of exchange rate moves”, noting that in trade weighted terms the currency had appreciated 15% over the past year as it moved in lockstep with the US dollar.

Touching on the concerns expressed by market participants on the drawdown of China’s still-massive FX reserves to defend the renminbi in recent weeks, he reflected on why the sudden decline in holdings is creating nervousness across the markets.

“We don’t know what the Chinese are selling because we don’t know the composition of their reserve holdings,” he noted. “But it probably involves some US treasuries and other sovereign bonds.

“Nor do we know what assets the private capital outflow from China is buying. But they are both huge orders of magnitude are most certainly having a first order influence on financial markets.”

Debelle suggests that markets should focus on the asset allocation mix between Chinese public and private holdings, rather than simply the drawdown in official holdings.

“Now the private sector can invest, there will be a switch as they accumulate assets while the public sector sells down its holdings,” he said.

“That is, a fair part of what is going at the moment is a shift in who is holding foreign assets in China, not necessarily a large change in the total quantity of foreign assets being held by China. What matters for global financial markets is the difference in portfolio allocation between the public and private sector in China.”

That is, while official holdings may be falling, they may well be being purchased by private sector investors in China, resulting in little change in overall foreign assets held within the nation.

That certainly flies in the face of those who suggest that China is “dumping its foreign assets” to investors offshore. Given the opaque nature of who is buying the foreign assets sold, the unease over the drawdown in China’s FX reserves will likely continue.

However, in the absence of adverse market movements in sovereign bonds – particularly US treasuries – perhaps markets concerns will in the end be found to misplaced.

