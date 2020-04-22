The RBA says now is the time to rebuild the economy, because we're not rushing back to 'business as usual'

Australia will have to lay the foundation to a recovery itself. (Photo by Oliver Berg via Getty Images)

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has laid down its thinking on how Australia will fare economically throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Forecasting 10% unemployment, a 20% fall in hours worked and a 10% economic contraction by the middle of the year, Governor Phillip Lowe said there were “difficult” months ahead.

However, Lowe proposed Australia should use the crisis to build a stronger economy that could not only recover quickly but withstand future shocks as daily life transforms.

The RBA unveiled its expectations that in the first half of the year, national production would contract by 10%, hours worked would fall by 20%, and the unemployment rate would flirt with 10%.

Forever apt at finding a silver lining, Governor Philip Lowe acknowledged there were “difficult” months ahead but maintained his resolve as he promised a recovery would eventually come.

“One plausible scenario is that the various restrictions begin to be progressively lessened as we get closer to the middle of the year, and are mostly removed by late in the year, except perhaps the restrictions on international travel,” he said in an address on Tuesday.

“Under this scenario we could expect the economy to begin its bounce-back in the September quarter and for that bounce-back to strengthen from there. If this is how things play out, the economy could be expected to grow very strongly next year, with GDP growth of perhaps 6–7%, after a fall of around 6% this year,” he added, noting those numbers were still very much up in the air.

If Australia could get the virus under wraps quickly, interest rates at already record lows coupled with significant monetary and fiscal stimulus could slingshot the economy into a strong V-shaped recovery. While this scenario may speak to Lowe’s eternal optimism, he’s under no illusions.

“On the other hand, if the restrictions stay in place longer, or they have to be reimposed, the recovery will be delayed and interrupted. In that case, the loss of incomes and jobs would be even more pronounced,” he said.

A W-shaped recovery could prolong Australia’s woes and exacerbate the biggest weakness Lowe sees “casting a shadow over the economy” – uncertainty.

“It is highly probable that the severe shocks we are now experiencing will change the mindsets of some people and businesses. Even after the restrictions are lifted, it is likely that some of the precautionary behaviour will persist,” Lowe said. “We should not be expecting that we will return quickly to business as usual.”

So too will the economy change structurally in ways the country could not have anticipated a few short months ago, as Australians learn “to work, shop and travel differently.” Putting his optimist’s cap back on, Lowe proposes Australia should see the crisis as an opportunity to “push forward with reforms that would move us out of the shadows cast by the crisis”.

“The best way of dealing with these reverberations is to reinvigorate the country’s growth and productivity agenda,” he said. “A strong focus on making Australia a great place for businesses to expand, invest, innovate and hire people is the best way of extending the recovery into a new period of strong and sustainable growth and rising living standards for all Australians.”

Given the complacency that has sunk into the nation’s political and economic sectors, there may not be a better time.

