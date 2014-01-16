Adam Sandler's 'Grown Ups 2' Among Worst Films Of 2013 With 8 Razzie Nominations

While awards season is getting underway and the Academy is honouring the best Hollywood has to offer, it’s also time to celebrate the worst of 2013.

The Razzie have revealed their nominations for the 34th annual awards.

Leading the pack is Adam Sandler’s “Grown Ups 2” with eight nods including worst actor and actress, worst director, and worst remake.

Sandler has previously won the worst actor award the past two years for “That’s My Boy,” “Jack and Jill,” and “Just Go With It.”

Despite all the nominations, “Grown Ups 2” made $US247 million at the box office last year.

Also topping the list is “After Earth” which starred Will and Jaden Smith with six nods.

Here are all of the nominations below. Surprisingly, box-office bomb “R.I.P.D.” got left off this list.

Worst Picture

“After Earth”

“Grown Ups 2”

“The Lone Ranger”

“A Madea Christmas”

“Movie 43”

Worst Actress

Halle Berry (“The Call,” “Movie 43”)

Selena Gomez (“Getaway”)

Lindsay Lohan (“The Canyons”)

Tyler Perry (“A Madea Christmas”)

Naomi Watts (“Diana,” “Movie 43”)

Worst Actor

Johnny Depp (“The Lone Ranger”)

Ashton Kutcher (“Jobs”)

Adam Sandler (“Grown-Ups 2”)

Jaden Smith (“After Earth”)

Sylvester Stallone (“Bullet to the Head,” “Escape Plan,” “Grudge Match”)

Worst Supporting Actress

Lady Gaga (“Machette Kills”)

Salma Hayek (“Grown Ups 2”)

Katherine Heigl (“The Big Wedding”)

Kim Kardashian (“Tyler Perry’s Temptation”)

Lindsay Lohan (“InAPPropriate Comedy” and “Scary Movie 5”)

Worst Supporting Actor

Chris Brown (“Battle of the Year”)

Larry the Cable Guy (“A Madea Christmas”)

Taylor Lautner (“Grown Ups 2”)

Will Smith (“After Earth”)

Nick Swardson (“A Haunted House” and “Grown-Ups 2”)

Worst Screen Combo

The entire “Grown Ups 2” ensemble

The entire “Movie 43” ensemble

Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen (“Scary Movie 5”)

Tyler Perry and Larry the Cable Guy or “that worn-out wig & dress” (“A Madea Christmas”)

Jaden Smith and Will Smith (“After Earth”)

Worst Director

The 13 directors of “Movie 13”

Dennis Dugan (“Grown Ups 2”)

Tyler Perry (“A Madea Christmas” and “Temptation”)

M. Night Shyamalan (“After Earth”)

Gore Verbinski (“The Lone Ranger”)

Worst Screenplay

“After Earth”

“Grown Ups 2”

“The Lone Ranger”

“A Madea Christmas”

“Movie 43”

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

“Grown Ups 2”

“Hangover III”

“The Lone Ranger”

“Scary Movie 5”

“Smurfs 2”

The Razzie announcement comes a day ahead of the Oscar nominations which take place tomorrow morning at 8:30 ET.

