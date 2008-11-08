Razorfish CEO: Microsoft Has "No Plans" To Sell Us (But Ask Again Later)

Does Microsoft (MSFT) want ownership of ad agency Razorfish or not? Microsoft picked up the firm as part of a $5.9 billion deal with aQuantive last year, and rumours Microsoft was trying to offload it — specifically to ad giant WPP — have recently circulated.



Razorfish CEO Clark Kokich says there’s “no plans” to sell the firm, but makes clear he’s leaving the door open to a future deal. TechFlash’s Eric Engleman gets Kokich on the record:

Clark Kokich, who spoke briefly with TechFlash just before giving the closing keynote address at Entrepreneur University in Seattle, said there are “no plans” to sell Razorfish.

But Kokich added: “That doesn’t mean that two to three to four years from now, it might not happen.”

Kokich denied reports that Microsoft has held talks with advertising giant WPP about a Razorfish sale.

Possible translation: With the global ad industry in the tank, it might make sense for Microsoft to wait for a few years for the market to recover before selling.

And the interim plan? Look for growth overseas — the company recently laid off 40 employees in New York as it acquired Madrid-based digital firm Wysiwyg.

See Also:

Microsoft-Owned Razorfish’s Recession Strategy: Go Global

Microsoft Lays Off 40 At Interactive Agency Razorfish

Microsoft’s Avenue A/Razorfish Seeks Old Media Business

Report: Microsoft Trying To Find Face-Saving Way To Dump Ad Agency It Never Wanted To Own

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.