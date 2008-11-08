Razorfish CEO: Microsoft Has "No Plans" To Sell Us (But Ask Again Later)

Eric Krangel

Does Microsoft (MSFT) want ownership of ad agency Razorfish or not? Microsoft picked up the firm as part of a $5.9 billion deal with aQuantive last year, and rumours Microsoft was trying to offload it — specifically to ad giant WPP — have recently circulated.

Razorfish CEO Clark Kokich says there’s “no plans” to sell the firm, but makes clear he’s leaving the door open to a future deal. TechFlash’s Eric Engleman gets Kokich on the record:

Clark Kokich, who spoke briefly with TechFlash just before giving the closing keynote address at Entrepreneur University in Seattle, said there are “no plans” to sell Razorfish.

But Kokich added: “That doesn’t mean that two to three to four years from now, it might not happen.”

Kokich denied reports that Microsoft has held talks with advertising giant WPP about a Razorfish sale.

Possible translation: With the global ad industry in the tank, it might make sense for Microsoft to wait for a few years for the market to recover before selling.

And the interim plan? Look for growth overseas — the company recently laid off 40 employees in New York as it acquired Madrid-based digital firm Wysiwyg.

