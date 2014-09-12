Your Next Razor-Thin MacBook Could Come In Gold, Grey, Or Silver

Apple Apple is expected to revise its laptops next year.

Apple will probably update its line of ultra-thin notebooks sometime in mid-2015, according to a MacRumors report.

We’ve known that Apple has been working on a successor to the MacBook Air for some time now, but this is the first we’ve heard about a launch time frame.

Some of the features rumoured to be on this 12-inch notebook are a Retina Display and a new trackpad. It’s also expected not to have a fan, which may indicate a more energy efficient processor or hard drive.

It’s seems that the main draw here, of course, will be the thin form factor. The current generation of MacBook Airs are 13mm at their thickest point, so it’s hard to imagine how Apple will shrink the notebook any further.

The MacRumors report also hints at the possibility of iPhone colours coming to the MacBook. Users may be able to choose among “space grey” and gold, in addition to the standard silver.

Just think: you could have a gold laptop.

