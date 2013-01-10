Razor Shield Extends The Life Of Your Blade By Three Months

This is the Razor Shield by HYD For Men.



Why We Love It: The more often you use your razor, the more likely you are to suffer from razor burn and dull blades. The Razor Shield from HYD For Men eliminates the problem by creating a liquid barrier around the blades, protecting them from corrosive chemical reactions and prolonging the life of a razor up to 90 uses, or between three to 12 weeks depending on how often you shave.

Razor Shield is non-irritating and paraben free, and uses hydrating natural oils to moisturize your skin while protecting your razor. Just apply to blade after each shave.

Photo: HYD For Men

Where To Buy: Available through HYD For Men or Drugstore.com.

Cost: $17.99.

