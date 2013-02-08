This Travel Grooming Kit Is Not Much Bigger Than A Wallet

This is the Razor MD Well Mannered Groom Kit.



Why We Love It: Staying on top of your maintenance routine while travelling can be a challenge. This small but handy kit comes complete with all the tools you need to look sharp while still measuring the size of a small wallet.

The Groom Kit comes with a pair of scissors, nail clippers, and a chrome laser handle that connects to the razor head or tooth brush, depending on your needs. The foam base keeps everything from shifting while travelling, and it’s packaged in a chrome plated, mirrored compact that weighs less than three pounds altogether.

Photo: Razor MD

Where To Buy: Available on the Razor MD website and Amazon.

Cost: Retails for $99.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

