Razor Blades Were Found On The Pitch At A Hawthorn Training Session

Jonathon Simpkin kicks the ball in front of a crowd during a Hawthorn Hawks AFL training session at Waverley Park on September 25, 2014. Photo: Michael Dodge/Getty

Hawthorn Football Club has confirmed that razor blades were found on the pitch ahead of a Hawthorn training session yesterday.

A spokesperson for the club said two parts of a blade were discovered at Waverley Park an hour before training began, prompting security and staff to sweep the ground to ensure the surface was safe before the session went ahead.

Hawthorn CEO Stuart Fox said immediate action was taken to ensure the player’s and staff’s safety.

“We are fortunate no one was hurt, and I commend staff and security for acting quickly to protect our players and patrons,” he said.

Hawthorn is set to face off against Sydney in the 2014 AFL grand final tomorrow.

