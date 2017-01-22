This three-screen laptop is both amazing and ridiculous

There you were, living in a reality where laptops had a single screen. And then the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show happened, and suddenly a paradigm shifted.
Behold:
That’s right, folks: Razer is taking the bold step of not just doubling, but outright tripling the number of laptop screens. This is Project Valerie, a super bizarre concept from a company known for making very nice, very expensive gaming hardware.
The first thing you'll notice, of course, is the three-screen concept. In total, the screens create a massive 11520 x 2160 display.
Razer
Razer's calling it '12K,' which isn't exactly accurate. These are three 17.3-inch discreet displays, each offering 4K visuals.
Razer
RazerNotably, they can be used as three separate monitors or as one unified viewing screen (depending on the software).
More than just a bizarre concept, Project Valerie has some serious horsepower: a cutting edge NVIDIA 1080 GTX graphics processor.
Razer/EAThe 1080 GTX from NVIDIA is a top of the line graphics processor, capable of powering 4K gaming and high-end VR headsets like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.
There are no plans to produce Project Valerie -- for now it's a concept project by Razer, a company notorious for such concepts:
RazerThis is Project Christine, a modular computer Razer debuted at CES 2014.
