This three-screen laptop is both amazing and ridiculous

There you were, living in a reality where laptops had a single screen. And then the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show happened, and suddenly a paradigm shifted.

Behold:

That’s right, folks: Razer is taking the bold step of not just doubling, but outright tripling the number of laptop screens. This is Project Valerie, a super bizarre concept from a company known for making very nice, very expensive gaming hardware.

The first thing you'll notice, of course, is the three-screen concept. In total, the screens create a massive 11520 x 2160 display. Razer Razer's calling it '12K,' which isn't exactly accurate. These are three 17.3-inch discreet displays, each offering 4K visuals. Razer So, how does this work? The screens are automated -- you push a button and they extend out: Razer Notably, they can be used as three separate monitors or as one unified viewing screen (depending on the software). There are rockers holding each screen in place when in the three-screen setting: Razer There's also a bit of characteristic Razer-green shining through in a backlight: Razer More than just a bizarre concept, Project Valerie has some serious horsepower: a cutting edge NVIDIA 1080 GTX graphics processor. Razer/EA The 1080 GTX from NVIDIA is a top of the line graphics processor, capable of powering 4K gaming and high-end VR headsets like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. It looks like a kind of massive laptop when it's all closed and folded up: Razer Of note: a USB-C port, a USB 3.0 port, and an HDMI port. Razer There are no plans to produce Project Valerie -- for now it's a concept project by Razer, a company notorious for such concepts: Razer This is Project Christine, a modular computer Razer debuted at CES 2014. There is, however, a sweet video showing off what Project Valerie could look like should it go into production. Some of Razer's past projects have become real (Project Fiona, for instance), so it's possible! Check out the video right here:

