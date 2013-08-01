Even Tony Stark Would Be Impressed With Raytheon's Slow Motion Missile Video

Geoffrey Ingersoll

Raytheon’s assertion that “Analyses have shown that on 
average it takes at least 10 conventional munitions to accomplish what 
one Excalibur can” totally smacks of Tony Stark’s speech in the opening scene of Iron Man.

“I prefer the weapon you only have to fire once,” Stark told a bunch of military folks prior to launching a truly insane rocket.

The Excalibur, in slow mo:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.