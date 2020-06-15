Rayshard Brooks celebrated his 8-year-old daughter's birthday hours before he was shot dead by Atlanta police

APD Police bodycam footage showing the events before the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks (right) in Atlanta on June 12, 2020.

Rayshard Brooks took his 8-year-old daughter Blessing to the arcade to celebrate her birthday in the hours before his death in Atlanta, Georgia, last Friday.

The 27-year-old Black man was shot dead by an Atlanta police officer as he tried to resist arrest for drunk driving. The officer has since been fired.

Brooks’ wife, Tomika Miller said the police “destroyed my family.”

According to CNN, 27-year-old Brooks took his eldest daughter Blessing to get her nails done and eat on Friday, the day before her birthday. He also took her to an arcade that day.

Hours later, around 10:30 p.m. police would be called to a Wendy’s near downtown Atlanta when someone reported Brooks being asleep at the wheel in the drive-thru line.

After police arrived, Brooks failed a Breathalyzer test, and when officers tried to take him into custody for drunk driving, he grabbed one of the officer’s Taser and tried to flee on foot.

He was then shot twice in the back, and died from his injuries in hospital hours later. Body-camera and dashboard-camera footage showed the scuffle before the fatal shots.

GoFundMe Rayshard Brooks pictured with his wife Tomika Miller (centre) and their three daughters.

A Brooks family attorney said that Blessing had put on a special birthday dress Saturday morning, waiting for her father to come home and take her skating, not knowing that he would never arrive.

“We sat with [Brooks’ children] today and watched them play and laugh and be oblivious to the facts that their dad was murdered on camera,” attorney L. Chris Stewart said at a news conference.

Meanwhile, Brooks’ widow, Tomika Miller, told WSB-TV that police had “destroyed her family.”

She called her late husband a “great father” who “loved his family,” and said she wished the officers “could have had sympathy or compassion” for him.

“I just feel like they didn’t have to be so aggressive,” she said.

“I feel like I’m stuck being a single black parent,” she added. “I’m being forced to do it by myself.”

“This was not a choice. They took my husband away. They destroyed my family. No justice will ever get that back. This is another black family being broken.”

One officer involved in Brooks’ death has been fired, and another placed on administrative duty. Atlanta’s police chief has also resigned.

The Fulton County District Attorney said he would decide whether to file charges by the middle of this week.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Brooks family’s legal team, he leaves behind 8-year-old Blessing and two other daughters, 2-year-old Memory and 1-year-old Dream, as well as 13-year-old stepson Mekai. As of Monday morning, that campaign has raised more than $US63,000.

Brooks’ death set off a new wave of protests in Atlanta, which had already seen weeks of anti-police brutality demonstrations after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

