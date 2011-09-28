The Rays Turned A Clutch Triple Play To Stay Tied With The Red Sox In The Wild Card Race Last Night

The Tampa Bay Rays won last night and stayed tied with the Boston Red Sox in the wild card race going into the last day of the season.



But if it wasn’t for this triple play, they might be down a game today.

With the bases in the top of the 6th, the Yankees hit a ground ball to third. The Rays then went around the horn to end the inning. They went on to win 5-3.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

via Huffington Post

