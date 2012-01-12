Rays Sign Noted Birther Who Once Threw Banana Chips At A Teammate

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Tampa Bay Rays today signed former Baltimore Oriole Luke Scott. On the field, this a ho-hum move, and typical of the Rays who prefer to feed from the trash can behind the 5-star restaurant.In addition to a season-ending shoulder surgery last year, teams may have been scared off by Scott’s views off the field and some of his behaviour on it.



Scott first raised a ruckus a year ago during a Q&A with David Brown of Yahoo! Sports. Scott was asked “how’s Obama doing?” and went on a long rant about socialism and communism. He was then asked if he thought Obama was born in the United States.

The man has dodged everything. He dodges questions, he doesn’t answer anything. And why? Because he’s hiding something…Come on. If you’re born here, there’s plenty of documents. But you know what? There’s no documentation of him. No legal documentation of him. There’s been lie after lie after lie exposed, but people put it under the carpet. Hence, the problem we have in this country.

Amy K. Nelson of ESPN.com then visited with Scott to investigate allegations that he is a racist. During her visit, Scott admitted he would throw banana chips at his Dominican teammate Felix Pie to remind him not to act like a savage.

Felix is my friend…I tell him about some of the ways he’s acted: ‘Look, you’re acting like an animal, you’re acting like a savage…So I throw bananas in his helmet. Here are my banana chips to remind him that whenever he acts like an animal, ‘Hey, that’s what other people are thinking. They’re just not telling you, but that’s what they’re thinking about. And I’m telling you so that you’re aware of that so you can make a cognitive decision to not behave like that.’

While it would certainly appear to be an insensitive act, his former teammates insisted that he is not a racist. And in the end, if his new teammates accept him, and he produces on the field, the Rays will get their money’s worth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.