All-Star Pitcher Promises To Give His Dog To A Twitter Follower, Has Second-Thoughts

Photo: Twitter.com/DavidPrice14

David Price, the 3-time All-Star pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, was so excited about reaching 100,000 followers on Twitter that he promised to let one of his followers keep his dog for a day when he reaches 200,000.I’ve officially made it!!! 100,000 twitter followers…if I get to 200,000 I’ll let one of you keep astro for a day



Later, when asked by reporters, Price admitted he was having second-thoughts (via TBO.com). “I thought, I don’t know if I really want that to happen,” said Price. But he added, “I can’t really go back on my word.”

Astro is popular among Price’s fans, with the French Bulldog’s exploits often the subject of Price’s tweets. Astro was even part of a Rays promotion in which the club gave away action figures of both Price and Astro, the latter of which has become a bit of a good luck charm for the club, often appearing in or on the dugout.

