Rays Pitcher Alex Cobb Hit In Head By Line Drive travelling At 102 Miles Per Hour

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb has been rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a line drive reportedly travelling at more than 100 miles per hour, CBS Sports reports.



In the fifth inning of play against the Kansas City Royals, Cobb’s throw to first baseman Eric Hosmer was returned like a “rocket,” according to Matt Snyder at CBS, and hit Cobb near his right ear.

Jonah Keri wrote on Twitter that the ball was travelling at a velocity of 102.4 miles per hour.

From Boston.com:

Cobb put a hand on his head after being struck. Trainers from both teams and other medical staff immediately ran onto the field.

Cobb could be seen kicking his legs while being examined on the mound.

Cobb was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to Bayfront Medical centre in St. Petersburg, according to WFTS. Rays spokesperson Dave Haller told WFTS he was still being assessed.

