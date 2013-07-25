Rays Shortstop Starts A Double Play With A Sick Behind-The-Back Glove Flip

There have been some spectacular defensive plays in MLB this season, but you may not see something as slick as this double play that the Tampa Bay Rays turned against the Red Sox last night.



Shortstop Yunel Escobar fielded the grounder behind second base and seamlessly flipped it behind his back with his glove to Ben Zobrist, who caught it barehanded and gunned out Dustin Pedroia for the double play.

The Rays won 5-1.

Beautiful:

