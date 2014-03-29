The Rays Are Giving Away Free Tickets To Anybody Who Can Eat This Burger

The trend in baseball concessions right now is behemoth food items nobody would dare order away from the ballpark. The Tampa Bay Rays are taking it a step further.

This season the Rays are offering a 4-pound burger that comes with a pound of fries and are calling it “Fan vs. Food,” after the popular television show, “Man vs. Food.” Any fan that can eat the entire burger and all the fries will win two tickets to a future game and a t-shirt.

The meal will cost $US30. Future medical bills will cost more.

