Raymond Felton's Play Has Fallen Off A Cliff — And The Knicks Are Suffering

The Knicks have lost three of their last five games, including a 100-94 defeat to the Lakers on national TV yesterday.There’s no reason to panic. But if you’re looking for a reason why the Knicks have slipped recently, look no further than Raymond Felton.



Felton started the season on fire, but his perimeter shooting proved to be unsustainable. Here are his November/December shooting splits:

November: 41.8% FG, 40.3% 3P, on 14.2 field-goal attempts per game

December: 37.7% FG, 29.6% 3P, on 19.0 field-goal attempts per game

He’s shooting more and shooting worse.

Looking at his game logs, you find that he’s struggling even worse in the last two weeks. Since scoring 27 points in a win against Miami, Felton has shot 34% from the field and has taken 15 or more shots in all but one game.

Again, the Knicks are still playing fine. But Felton’s regression is a big part of the reason they’ve taken a step back.

