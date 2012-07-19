Here's A Recent Picture Of New Knicks Point Guard Raymond Felton Looking Big And Fat

We had a few giggles today when @jose3030 tweeted out a photo of a fat Raymond Felton looking fat at a basketball camp last night.



The photo couldn’t be confirmed at the time. But this afternoon Nina Mandell of Buzzfeed Sports figured out that the photo is likely a screengrab of a news report on Felton’s basketball camp just one month ago.

Felton struggled with his weight going into last season. He still has time to trim down though.

The new Jeremy Lin:

Photo: YouTube

Photo: YouTube

And the video (fatness comes 37 seconds in):

