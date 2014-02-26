Knicks Guard Raymond Felton Arrested On Gun Charges

After a Knicks loss to the Mavericks on Monday night, Raymond Felton was arrested on gun charges, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Felton turned himself in on the Upper West Side at around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. It is unknown how Felton ended up turning himself in, but ABC News is reporting the Felton’s wife, who recently filed for divorce, brought the gun to the police after finding it.

The 29-year-old faces three counts. From the WSJ: “Second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon — which are felony charges — and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.”

If he is convicted on the second-degree count, he could serve up to 15 years in prison.

On Monday night at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks lost to the Mavericks 110-108 on a shot at the buzzer. Felton played in the game and had 8 points.

