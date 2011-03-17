Raymond Davis Flies Out Of Pakistan

Photo: AP

CIA operative Raymond Davis was flown out of Pakistan today, after double murder charges against him were dropped by a local court in Lahore, Pakistan. The families of the two Pakistanis he shot pardoned him in exchange for “blood money,” thus voiding prosecution. The amount paid to the families is believed to be $2.34 million.The resolution of the Davis case eases tensions between the US and Pakistan, which had been severely strained by the incarceration of Davis and Pakistan’s decision not to recognise his diplomatic status.



In Pakistani politics, it’s often not the action that matters. It’s the reaction. So far, as best we can tell, the reaction to the release of Mr. Davis has been “not much.”

