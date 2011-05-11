Raymond And Ruth Perelman Just Gave The University Of Pennsylvania Med School The Largest Gift In History

Photo: AP

Ron Perelman’s mother and father, Raymond and Ruth Perelman, just gave the University of Pennsylvania the largest gift in the history of the school: $225 million.Perelman’s family owned and ran American Paper Products, and later, he bought Belmont Iron Works, a manufacturer of structural steel.



Amy Gutman, the President of the University, wrote to students last night:

“Raymond and Ruth Perelman have contributed $225

Amy Gutman with the Perelmans

million to Penn’s School of Medicine, the largest single gift ever given to the University and the largestsingle gift to name a medical school in United States history.“In recognition of this unique and wonderfully generous gift, the school will be renamed the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.”

Both Ron and Samantha Perelman, Raymond and Ruth’s granddaughter, went to the school (Ron went to Wharton).

The school already has a huge quad named after the Perelmans, and a medical centre.

