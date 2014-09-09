Ray Rice's Wife Criticises NFL, Media In Instagram Post

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File In this May 23, 2014, file photo, Janay Rice, left, looks on as her husband, Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice, speaks to the media during a news conference in Owings Mills, Md.

Janay Rice, the wife of ex-NFL running back Ray Rice, called her husband’s punishment “horrific” in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, a day after he was cut and suspended for knocking her unconscious in an Atlantic City elevator in February.

In the post, which has been verified by Ravens beat writer Aaron Wilson of the Baltimore Sun, Rice criticises the media and calls the whole ordeal a “horrible nightmare.”

She also implies that the NFL only suspended her husband for “ratings,” writing, “To take something away from the man I love that he has worked his a** off for all his life just to gain ratings is horrific.”

The statement:

“I woke up this morning feeling like I had a horrible nightmare, feeling like I’m mourning the death of my closest friend. But to have to accept the fact that it’s reality is a nightmare in itself. No one knows the pain that hte media & unwanted options from the public has caused my family. To make us relive a moment in our lives that we regret every day is a horrible thing. To take something away from the man I love that he has worked his a** of for all his life just to gain ratings is horrific. THIS IS OUR LIFE! What don’t you all get. If your intentions were to hurt us, embarrass us, make us feel alone, take all happiness away, you’ve succeeded on so many levels. Just know we will continue to grow & show the world what real love is! Ravensnation we love you!”

Rice’s Instagram account is private, but CBS Baltimore got this screenshot of the post:

