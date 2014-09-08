Disturbing Video Shows Ray Rice Knocking His Fiancee Unconscious

The NFL suspended Ray Rice for two games after he was arrested for allegedly knocking his then-fiancee (now wife) Janay Palmer unconscious in an Atlantic City elevator in February. He was later accepted into a pre-trial diversionary program to avoid prosecution.The brevity of the suspension resulted in a public outcry, prompting commissioner Roger Goodell toinstitute a stricter domestic violence policy.

We’ve had video of Ray dragging his unconscious fiancee’s body out of the elevator since February. On Monday, TMZpublished a new video from inside the elevatorthat shows Rice punching Palmer in the face, knocking her out.

In the video, the two appear to be arguing. When Palmer takes a step toward Rice, he punches her with his left hand across the face.

In the aftermath of the suspension, some (including Rice’s lawyer)hypothesized that Palmer was the aggressor in the elevator, and that’s why Rice’s suspension was so short. Based on the new video, that is not the case.

The NFLnever saw this video, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

Here’s the video:

