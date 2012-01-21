Star Ravens Running Back Ray Rice Eats Spoonfuls Of Chia Pet Seeds To Stay Healthy

Photo: AP

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice eats loads and loads of chia seeds to keep his body sharp, the Wall Street Journal reports.The Bolivian chia seeds, which are the main ingredient in Chia Pets, cost $14.99 for a 16-ounce bag, and Rice believes they give him energy and speed digestion.



As dumb as it sounds, there’s actual some science behind it.

WSJ say the seeds absorb 10 times their weight in water, and various South and Central-American Indian tribes have been eating them for hundreds of years.

Rice will play a pivotal role in Sunday’s AFC Championship game — Baltimore’s best chance at upsetting the Patriots would be if they controlled the clock and kept Tom Brady off the field.

So hopefully for Ravens fans he loads up on seeds tonight and tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.