Ray Price's Son Prematurely Reports Legendary Country Singer's Death

Laura Rauch/AP Ray Price performing at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas in March 2007.

Legendary country singer Ray Price is alive despite reports of his death.

Earlier today, The Nashville Tennessean reported the Country Music Hall of Famer passed away at his home in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

The Tennessean now reports Price’s wife says he’s still alive but remains in hospice, and that the singer’s son erroneously reported his passing.

Rolling Stone has since confirmed with Price’s wife of 45 years the singer is still alive.

“He is still with us,” she says, adding that Price’s son released the statement of his passing prematurely. Price is surrounded by loved ones including a Pastor right now at home in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. “It’s been an honour to walk this road with him,” she says of her husband. “It’s a sad day. We are losing a great man.”

Price recently ended aggressive treatment for his cancer at East Texas Medical Center in Tyler, Texas.

At the time, his wife Janie said the country star was in his “final days” making the following statement upon his leave from the hospital:

“Ray is alert and aware of his surroundings and making decisions. With God’s blessing he has not had extreme pain. But it’s with great sadness that I announce to you today that my beloved husband has entered the final stages of his cancer that he has battled for 25 months.”

Price is known for his smooth, wide-ranging baritone voice and songs including “Heartache by the Number,” and “For the Good Times.”

He helped launch the shuffle era of country music with honky-tonk track “Crazy Arms.”

