Ray Liotta Had A Reddit AmA For His New Film, But Everyone Just Wanted To Know About 'Goodfellas'

Actor Ray Liotta conducted an Ask-Me-Anything session on the Reddit website on Thursday to promote his new movie “Kill the Messsenger,” but most fans just wanted to get the inside scoop on the classic Martin Scorcese film “Goodfellas” which he starred in.

The top question of the thread surfaced a bit of trivia from the 1990 film, which had Liotta playing real-life mobster Henry Hill. As one fan named richardwrinkle observed, there was a lot of cooking scenes in the movie, so he wanted to know: was the food actually any good?

“Actually it was!,” Liotta responded. “The sauce that I was stirring in Goodfellas is actually the sauce of Scorsese’s mother. She had made it specifically for us.”

Beyond the Italian cooking, Scorcese’s mother had a role in the film as the mother of Hill’s friend Tommy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

So what else did Liotta reveal? His favourite line from “Goodfellas”:

“F— you, pay me!” he said. He also answered a couple questions stemming from the famous scene where Tommy appears to be angry after Hill tells him “he’s funny.” He said the scene was improvised and “just fun,” which features Joe Pesci eventually blowing up on him seemingly out of nowhere.

“Would you say Joe Pesci is funny like a clown?” one redditor asked. Liotta responded: “No. Not in the least.”

He is not here to amuse you (language warning):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Take the gun, or leave the cannoli? (If you’re unaware, it’s a reference to “The Godfather”). “Take the gun,” he wrote. Liotta also said his favourite movies that stood out were “Goodfellas,” “Narc,” “The Identical,” and surprisingly, “The Muppets Most Wanted.”

“Singing and dancing with Danny Trejo and The Muppets is a once in a lifetime thing,” he wrote.

And despite his famous role as a half-Italian mobster, Liotta is not actually Italian, as one fan pointed out: “How does it feel to be the most Italian non-Italian on the planet?”

“It feels great,” he wrote. “Thanks for noticing.”

He talked about some other stuff in his full AmA here >

