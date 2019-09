Ray Lewis is well known for his epic pregame and postgame rituals during football season.



He had a different assignment Tuesday night, though. Lewis delivered a captivating pregame speech to the Stanford basketball team before their NIT semifinal game against UMass (via SB Nation).

