How To Do The Ray Lewis Squirrel Dance

Ray Lewis will play his final NFL game in Super Bowl XLVII, which means the next two weeks will be filled with plenty of talk about Lewis’ accomplishments and intense motivational speeches.Lost in all of this, though, is the return of the Ray Lewis “squirrel dance.”
The “squirrel dance” is a pre-game ritual performed by Ray Lewis to pump up the home crowd at M&T Bank Stadium.
No one thought the Baltimore Ravens would make it to the Super Bowl. So, everyone assumed Lewis’ last dance came in his final home game in the Wild Card round against the Colts.
Now, Ray Lewis will almost surely do his “squirrel dance” for the final time in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans.
Step 3: Move your right foot to your right while sliding your left foot in the same direction. Lean your upper body to the left while doing a jazz hands thing.
Step 4: Move your left foot to your left while sliding your right foot in the same direction. Lean your upper body to the right while doing a jazz hands thing. Set your feet and clap.
Step 5: Push your chest forward while lifting your right knee up and doing a breaststroke swim move with your arms. Repeat a second time but with more dramatic movements.
