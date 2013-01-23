How To Do The Ray Lewis Squirrel Dance

Photo: CBS Sports

Ray Lewis will play his final NFL game in Super Bowl XLVII, which means the next two weeks will be filled with plenty of talk about Lewis’ accomplishments and intense motivational speeches.Lost in all of this, though, is the return of the Ray Lewis “squirrel dance.”



The “squirrel dance” is a pre-game ritual performed by Ray Lewis to pump up the home crowd at M&T Bank Stadium.

No one thought the Baltimore Ravens would make it to the Super Bowl. So, everyone assumed Lewis’ last dance came in his final home game in the Wild Card round against the Colts.

Now, Ray Lewis will almost surely do his “squirrel dance” for the final time in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.