Ray Lewis Says Crime Will Go Up If There's No NFL Season

Ray Lewis says that without NFL football to occupy people’s time this fall, “evil” and crime will go up.In an interview with ESPN this weekend, the all-pro linebacker said, “There’s too many people that live through us … There’s nothing else to do.”



We’re not sure how much his theory holds up, unless he’s talking about NFL players specifically, in which case he’s almost certainly correct.

He’s also correct when he says that pride and ego are a big reason a deal between the owners and players has not been reached yet.

You can see the interview below.



