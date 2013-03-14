Ray Lewis' Role With ESPN Will Include Monday Night Football

Photo: NFL on ESPN

In a move that shows ESPN’s love affair with Ray Lewis is not going away anytime soon, the network officially announced it hired the two-time Super Bowl champion.According to ESPN, Lewis will join the Monday Night Football broadcast and will join the crew at the game each week as an analyst during the pre-game (“Countdown”) and post-game (“SportsCenter”) shows. In addition Lewis will make a weekly appearance on ESPN Radio’s “Mike and Mike in the Morning” show.



But Lewis’ biggest opportunity may come with the chance to host what ESPN calls “specials similar to Jon Gruden’s ‘QB Camp’ series.” In Gruden’s series, he gets to put his coaching skills on display with current or future NFL players.

Lewis was an over-the-top personality as a football player. It will be interesting to see if that translates to a role of television analyst where his soundbites will be more than a few rah-rah moments here and there.

