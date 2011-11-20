Retired Police Captain Ray Lewis Has Been Released From NYPD Custody And Will Rejoin The Protesters

Captain Ray Lewis led away by NYPD

Photo: NeedToAwaken via flickr

Retired police officer Captain Ray Lewis was released from NYPD custody Friday night and is planning on rejoining Occupy protestors Saturday, according to his Twitter account.

Lewis retired from the Philadelphia Police Department in 2004. The New York Observer reports that he was charged with one violation of local law and two counts of disorderly conduct after his Thursday arrest. He was led away to a cheering ovation from protestors.



“Captain Lewis was in One Police Plaza with us, but was detained separately from the other protestors,” said Phil Arnone, an Occupy founder who was also arrested Thursday morning for disorderly conduct charges and released on Friday at 9 p.m. Arnone said that the cops were rough this time around:

“I’m covered in bruises and cuts, but I’m not hurt as bad as others. One person in my cell had been bleeding from his temple and had dried blood there the entire time.”

Below is Lewis’ tweet Friday night:

Photo: Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.