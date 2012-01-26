WATCH: Ray Lewis' Post-Game Speech Will Make You Want To Strap On Some Pads And Play

The Baltimore Ravens lost the AFC Championship game in devastating fashion. But Ray Lewis reaffirmed why he may be the best leader in the NFL with his postgame speech.



Lewis doesn’t want his teammates hanging their heads. He puts things into proper perspective. And most importantly, he calls on his teammates to use this loss as an inspiration to work harder.

There are many NFL fans that still hate Lewis. But it is hard to listen to this speech and not feel inspired.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.