Ray Lewis Had A Raw Emotional Breakdown After Beating The Patriots

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Legendary Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis will play his last NFL game ever in the Super Bowl in two weeks.After beating the Patriots, he was even more emotional than usual — weeping and falling to his knees in prayer before embracing his teammates, coaches, and even the team owners.



If you’re not a Ray Lewis fan, you probably found this really over the top. If you’re a Ray Lewis Fan, you probably loved it. If you’re somewhere in between (like most of us), you probably were just stunned to see such raw emotional from a sports icon.

There are some fantastic photos from Ray’s breakdown. We picked out our favourites.

Imagine what he’ll be like if he wins the Super Bowl.

