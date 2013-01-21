Ray Lewis Had A Raw Emotional Breakdown After Beating The Patriots

Tony Manfred
ray lewis emotional after patriots game

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Legendary Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis will play his last NFL game ever in the Super Bowl in two weeks.After beating the Patriots, he was even more emotional than usual — weeping and falling to his knees in prayer before embracing his teammates, coaches, and even the team owners.

If you’re not a Ray Lewis fan, you probably found this really over the top. If you’re a Ray Lewis Fan, you probably loved it. If you’re somewhere in between (like most of us), you probably were just stunned to see such raw emotional from a sports icon.

There are some fantastic photos from Ray’s breakdown. We picked out our favourites.

Imagine what he’ll be like if he wins the Super Bowl.

He was crying as he walked off the field

Tears were in his eyes before the final seconds ticked off the clock

He embraced the Ravens owner during the celebratory press conference

He was consoled by his coach

He fell to the ground to pray

But it wasn't all crying and weeping...

He celebrated with his teammates too

Joking with his pal Ed Reed when the game was won

He clutched Vonta Leach's head

He walked off leaving every emotion he had on the field

