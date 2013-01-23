49ers Coach Jim Harbaugh Was The First Quarterback Ray Lewis Ever Sacked

Here’s a tidbit to give you an idea of how old Ray Lewis is (for a player) and how young Jim Harbaugh is (for a coach): Lewis’ first NFL sack came against Harbaugh in an October 13, 1996 game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens.



A user on Reddit dug up that fun fact this morning.

Lewis was just a 21-year-old rookie that year, and no one had any idea he’d turn into the player he is today. He barely played in that 1996 season, recording 2.5 sacks in four total games.

Harbaugh, on the other hand, was 33 years old and his skills were in decline. He would play four more years before going into coaching. Here’s what he looked like in the early 90s:

Photo: Gary Mook/Getty Images

We’ve been digging for video all morning, but we’ve come up with nothing. There’s no photos either.

It’s understandable, there’s no way of knowing that a nobody rookie linebacker sacking an ageing mediocre QB would have significance 16 years later.

Harbaugh today at age 49:

Photo: NFL Network via Bleacher Report

